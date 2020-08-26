Volunteers participate in 14th annual Patoka Lake Clean-Up Day

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Patoka Lake volunteers help clean the property.
The 14th annual Patoka Lake Clean-Up Day drew 107 volunteers who picked up 1,035 pounds of trash from the property while maintaining social distancing. They collected trash from the roadways, shoreline, and forested areas, as well as from the water itself, with the help of those with kayaks and boats.
Volunteer groups included two scout troops, the Northeast Dubois High School FFA, local business leaders, and families and individuals. The oldest volunteer was 79. Goodie bags were made available to participants of the event at each ramp location.
“We wish to extend another word of thanks to our volunteers of this event both past and present,” interpretive naturalist Dana Reckelhoff said. “What they did matters immensely for the water quality of this lake, the safety of area wildlife, the views for our patrons to enjoy, and the overall betterment of the environment.”
