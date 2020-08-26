Vanderburgh Humane Society pushes for renter protections, rental assistance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society says the COVID-19 pandemic is putting millions of pets in Indiana and across the country at risk of being surrendered to animal shelters.
VHS says the ability for people in the Tri-State and other communities nationwide to cover the cost of pet care in related expenses has been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vanderburgh Humane Society is supporting increased rental assistance and a moratorium on evictions for low income renters in the Tri-State experiencing higher housing insecurity because of the pandemic.
VHS is urging landlords to remove restrictions for pets in rental units and is asking community members who are in a position to help consider long-term fostering to help families in crisis find a temporary caregiver for their pets, rather than being forced to surrender them.
“Endgame, better pet policies and better policies from insurance agencies to ensure those pets,” Amanda Coburn, chief development officer at VHS said. “But in the immediate foreseeable future, the best thing to do is foster if you can. We are going to be looking possibly for some canine fosters. People who can take on dogs for a little bit longer term than we usually do.”
VHS says landlords can minimize the risk of families having to surrender their pets by removing barriers such as breed and size restrictions and by reducing fees in order to give renters with more opportunities to find safe housing.
