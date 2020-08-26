UE students return to class; All students, staff required to wear masks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks the first day back to school for students at the University of Evansville.
Classrooms at UE will now be socially distanced so students can be more spread out.
They’re also requiring face coverings for all students and staff.
As students head back, they hope to stay open, unlike some other colleges and universities who have had to send kids back home due to outbreaks.
Leaders are also asking their students to take the Purple Pledge, which means they will protect themselves by practicing good hygiene, respect others by staying six feet apart and safeguard their community.
