Tropical Moisture On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures ascended into the lower 90′s on Tuesday as southerly winds pushed the tropical air further northward. The remnants of Marco will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today and Thursday. With skies becoming mostly cloudy late today and Thursday, high temps will reach the upper 80′s as humidity levels increase. The severe weather threats are low.
The more potent Laura will bring tropical remnants in the form of soaking rains and isolated thunderstorms. Windy and wet weather is likely, with heavy rainfall possible Friday and Saturday. Projected rainfall 1 to 3 inches.
