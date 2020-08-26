Statewide program aims to address evictions & foreclosures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new program to help those facing eviction and those trying to collect rent is now available statewide.
State officials say the Indiana Supreme Court is launching the Landlord and Tenant Settlement Conference Program to provide a free avenue for landlords and tenants to reach a mutually beneficial resolution.
Landlords or tenants who want to request facilitation can do so here or through the Reopen Evansville Rent & Utility Assistance Portal.
Officials say facilitators will help the parties fairly discuss their situation and help them find viable resolutions.
They say some resolutions may include allowing tenants to stay in the home, while others may not.
However, officials say the facilitation will be free to the parties and allow both sides an opportunity to see if a settlement can be reached before an eviction case is filed or, if an eviction case has already been filed, to see if an agreement can be reached between the parties before the court makes a decision in the eviction case.
The facilitators are registered mediators, attorneys, and senior judges who are provided training, resources, and compensation. Landlords and tenants can expect to receive neutral assistance from them.
State officials say more than 100 facilitators have already agreed to serve.
The Indiana Supreme Court, through its Office of Judicial Administration, is launching the program with support from the Indiana Bar Foundation and Office of the Governor.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.