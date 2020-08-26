St. Vincent Early Learning Center temporarily closed after COVID-19 case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - St. Vincent Early Learning Center officials say the Center will be closed for the rest of the week after an individual who attends the school tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say they’ll be closed the remainder of the week for deep cleaning.
They say they are working with the Vanderburgh County Health Department and those in contact with the person who tested positive are being notified.
Officials say they plan to reopen on Monday, August 31, depending on further developments.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.