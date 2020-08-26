The reality and red flags of human trafficking

“Definitely pay attention to your kids and their online usage,” Wicks suggested. “We always encourage, if you can, put a computer in a neutral area within the family space so you can see some of the things they’re doing online. But, if they start requesting to be online a lot more than usual, maybe they’re cautious and not allowing you to see who they’re communicating with, maybe creating false accounts or different things you don’t have access to. Laptops are easy. If they hurry up and shut them when you’re walking in the door is a good indication that they’re up to something.”