New COVID-19 deaths reported in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Wednesday 89,359 confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 3,041 total deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 88,421 confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 3,023 total deaths.
Locally, the state coronavirus map shows one additional death in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.
It shows 35 new cases in Vanderburgh County, six new cases in Dubois County, 15 new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, four new cases in Posey County, seven new cases in Gibson County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,417 cases, 18 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 810 cases, 17 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 721 cases, 31 deaths
- Perry Co. - 196 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 206 cases
- Gibson Co. - 301 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 150 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 84 cases, 1 death
Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders will give a coronavirus update Wednesday afternoon.
You can watch it live here at 1:30 p.m. CST
