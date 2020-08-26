Woman charged in baby’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a charge of neglect of a dependent causing death.
21-year-old Dakota Leigh Hammers is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
Court records list her address as the same address and same case number of a baby death investigation we told you about earlier this month.
Police said a woman told them she fell asleep with her one and a half month old child in her bed.
When she woke up, she the child was under her body, cold and purple.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Hammers had been working with child services since the baby was born because the child tested positive for THC.
It shows she admitted being educated on the dangers of co-sleeping several times but continued to do so every night.
It also shows she admitted to smoking marijuana daily, including inside the apartment before going to bed the night before.
Hammers’ initial hearing is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday.
