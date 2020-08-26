2 more arrested in Posey Co. drug round-up

By 14 News Staff | August 26, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 9:12 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this year, we told you about ‘Operation Aftershock,’ a drug round-up effort in Posey County.

The Posey County Prosecutor now says two more men have been taken into custody.

33-year-old Jeffery Embrey and 23-year-old Tyler Englebright were taken into custody by Evansville police in separate incidents.

33-year-old Jeffery Embrey (Source: Posey Co. Prosecutor's Office)

Embrey is facing three felony charges, including dealing in methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent. Officials say he could spend up to 16 years in prison.

23-year-old Tyler Englebright (Source: Posey Co. Prosecutor's Office)

Englebright is also charged with dealing in methamphetamine and faces up to 12 years in prison.

