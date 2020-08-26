2 more arrested in Posey Co. drug round-up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this year, we told you about ‘Operation Aftershock,’ a drug round-up effort in Posey County.
The Posey County Prosecutor now says two more men have been taken into custody.
33-year-old Jeffery Embrey and 23-year-old Tyler Englebright were taken into custody by Evansville police in separate incidents.
Embrey is facing three felony charges, including dealing in methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent. Officials say he could spend up to 16 years in prison.
Englebright is also charged with dealing in methamphetamine and faces up to 12 years in prison.
