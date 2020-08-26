Memorial in honor of first female attorney in Owensboro sits on Daviess Co. Courthouse

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - A memorial dedicated to the late Louise Gasser Kirtley was unveiled on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn Wednesday evening.
Kirtley achieved many firsts for women in the area. She was the first female attorney in Owensboro, first female trial judge, city attorney, state representative and the first female Kentucky Bar Association president.
14 News spoke to her daughter about the memorial and what it would mean to her mother.
“She would have been so pleased to have this honor, and she’s done so much,” said Elisabeth Kirtley Jacobs. “She was quite a mother.”
Louise practiced law with her husband, Bill Kirtley, until his death in 1944.
