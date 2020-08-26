Korn Ferry Tour Championship bringing national exposure, economic impact to Tri-State area

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship brought in more than 26,000 people over the course of the week last year.
These spectators would usually be spending their money at the golf course, eating at nearby restaurants, and staying at local hotels.
However, this year’s tournament is only limited to those directly involved in competition and support staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau President Jim Wood says it will be hard to quantify that loss, but he’s glad the tournament is still happening because the exposure will still be there on a national scale.
”Promoting Evansville - the ‘E is for Everyone’ brand that we promote here locally and regionally,” Wood said. “And so people are going to be seeing that messaging, and we hope that it stimulates some people to have a desire to come here and visit, or relocate a business at some point in time down the road.”
