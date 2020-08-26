Knights look for redemption after Week 1 loss at North

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference proves each season to be one of the most competitive in the state, so it’s no surprise that the Week 1 match-up between the conference’s two 5A schools proved to be one to watch.
The Castle Knights (0-1) learned the Week 1 lesson the hard way, after falling to North (1-0) for the second year in a row, 14-7.
“In Game 1′s it’s usually a battle of who makes the fewest mistakes,” said Head Coach Doug Hurt. “We made a few too many and we’ve got some things to clean up, so obviously we’re back at it this week working to do that.”
Like other teams around the state, the Knights are dealing with the repercussions of a shorter pre-season due to COVID-19.
“Where we are is not where we would normally be,” said Hurt in his 15th season manning the program. “I feel like in some ways we’re in mid-summer form and kinda everybody is dealing with it. We’re all on an even playing field with that, but certainly in terms of our install and where we are, we’re behind the 8-ball.”
With the loss to the Huskies now in the rear-view, the Knights plan to take their lesson in stride ahead of the program’s Week 2 match-up versus Mater Dei.
”I think we’ve got a lot better talent and a lot more potential on our team then what we showed,” said senior RB, Connor McIntire. “I think every guy here is committed to showing that next game ... Us, like Mater Dei, you can’t look at our first game - or theirs - and be like ‘Ok this is how that team’s gonna be.’ Mater Dei is always a tough, hard-nosed team and we’re not going to underestimate them.”
Friday night will be a battle between two sophomore quarterbacks: Cameron Tilly and Castle vs Mason Wunderlich and Mater Dei.
Kick-off between the Knights and Wildcats is set for 7 o’clock at the Reitz Bowl.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.