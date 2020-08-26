Kentucky Board of Education schedules meeting to discuss KHSAA decison on fall sports

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Board of Education will soon weigh in on fall sports in the commonwealth.
State education officials confirmed a special virtual meeting has been set for Friday.
According to the agenda, KBE officials will discuss the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s decision to proceed with sports for the fall season, specifically high contact sports.
The final item on the agenda could see the board make official plans to ask the KHSAA to reconsider its decision on high contact sports.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at noon.
