Henderson County Schools offering free meals for students

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the first day of nontraditional instruction for students at Henderson County Schools. Although students will be learning from home for the first few weeks, school officials are taking an extra step to help students and families during the transition.
Henderson County Schools started its food service program Wednesday, allowing students to take a break from NTI and drop by their respective elementary schools to pick up a free lunch.
Meal pick-ups are held at each elementary school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, each bag will contain two days worth of meals, to cover Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Henderson County Schools Superintendent Bob Lawson was at Wednesday’s meal pick-up at Bend Gate Elementary School. He said being able to celebrate the first day of school means a little extra this year.
“It means everything,” says Lawson. “Our students and our families have long awaited this day, along with our teachers. It’s such an exciting time for our kids to go back to school. There’s nothing like the excitement of the first day of school, so it’s been great to see our teams and our teachers connecting with our students today.”
