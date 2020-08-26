Golfers filled with anticipation ahead of Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A lot is on the line for players at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship this year.
14 Sports was able to catch up with some of the top golfers in the standings on Wednesday during the practice round.
“I love this golf course,” 1st-ranked Will Zalatoris said. “It’s our toughest test all year.”
With a big weekend of golf ahead, things will certainly be a lot different on the course in 2020 - particularly with no fans.
“Coming down the stretch and you have a chance to win,” Zalartoris said. “The crowd adds a little bit of adrenaline.”
“It’s different, but you still know what you’re playing for,” Indiana native Chase Wright said. “You’re still competing, so the juices are still flowing whether there’s people there or not, it’s just nice to get a reaction when you hit a good shot.”
However, this year’s tournament has even more changes.
“I think the strangest thing is, you’re usually seeing guys leave here with a PGA TOUR card or playing for cards at stake,” 2nd-ranked Davis Riley said. “So that’s obviously different.”
Instead, new incentives are in place for golfers. The Top 10 players in the point standings at the end of the championship will be eligible to play in the additional events this season for the PGA TOUR - meaning this weekend of golf will not be their last.
“Every week is just, I don’t wanna say win or lose,” Zalatoris said. “But every chance you get to win one, you’re one step closer to getting your card. The goal is to get it as soon as possible, and hopefully I get a chance this week.”
“Winning usually comes when you least expect it,” Riley said. “So it’s kind of like the harder you try, the less it comes, so it’s more about being the best you can every day and add them up at the end of Sunday, and hope you’re raising the trophy.”
The first tee times for Round 1 of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship are scheduled for 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.
