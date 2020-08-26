Dominos is looking to hire 100 team members

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some pizza chains are thriving during the coronavirus downturn.
Dominos is one of them. The company announced it’s looking for drivers for stores all over the Tri-State, including Evansville, Henderson and Newburgh.
Stores in the Evansville area pledged to hire 100 team members.
”We are to the point of all hands on deck, most nights at this point have more than enough deliveries to go around any day of the week,” said Dan Lashbrooke, area supervisor.
They’re looking for both part time and full time positions.
