Catholic Diocese of Evansville reports 3 students, 1 employee test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Education Office says they have learned that three students and one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say two of those students are from one diocesan Catholic school and the third one is from a second school. They do not specify which school has the positive cases.
We are told the students and the employee are self-quarantining and the administration has contacted potential close contacts and asked them to self-quarantine.
Officials tell 14 News these four positive cases are not related to the other previous cases reported.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.