Catholic Diocese of Evansville reports 3 students, 1 employee test positive for COVID-19
By Makayla Neukam | August 26, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 3:54 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Education Office says they have learned that three students and one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say two of those students are from one diocesan Catholic school and the third one is from a second school. They do not specify which school has the positive cases.

We are told the students and the employee are self-quarantining and the administration has contacted potential close contacts and asked them to self-quarantine.

Officials tell 14 News these four positive cases are not related to the other previous cases reported.

