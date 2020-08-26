Amount of needed volunteers takes a hit at Korn Ferry Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is traditionally driven by an army of volunteers. That, like many other things, has changed this year.
Volunteer coordinator David Gambrall says the tournament will have around 200 volunteers this year. Last year they had over 300.
There’s no need for volunteers in admissions, corporate hospitality or as much security as in years past.
”Every area we’ve had to go through and think ‘Ok, is this a chance for exposure or not? What are we going to have to do for sanitation in this area? Who is going to be in contact with who?’ So it really made us rethink every position. We go through every committee. And think about if we need to re-change anything,” said Gambrall.
Volunteers will be focused on scorekeeping, participant transportation and food.
