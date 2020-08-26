On Alert for strong winds, heavy rain & tornadoes Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms popped up on Wednesday afternoon as tropical air streamed into the Tri-State. More showers and thunderstorms likely during the heat of the day. We are on alert for strong winds, heavy rainfall, and possibly tornadoes on Friday as the remnants of Laura slide across the Tri-State. Rainfall of 1-3″ possible, with 30-40 mph wind gusts. Rain moves out Saturday and it will be dry on Sunday. Scattered storms return early next week. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s and lows will drop into the 60s.