Young man honored for saving neighbor’s home from fire

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A young man in Madisonville has been honored after officials say he stopped a fire from spreading at this neighbor’s house.
It happened on July 31 at the home of Glenn and Tess Ashmore.
Fire officials say a small kitchen fire broke out, but the young man across the street, Jay Fairrow, quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the flames.
There was smoke damage, but officials say thanks to Fairrow, the home was saved.
Tuesday, Madisonville Fire Department Chief Dunning presented Fairrow with an MFD Coin and Certificate in appreciation for his dedication and bravery.
