Watch Live: Senator McConnell speaking at Gold Star Families Monument unveiling in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is stopping in Owensboro Tuesday afternoon.
Senator McConnell will join military and elected dignitaries for the Owensboro Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication ceremony.
He will deliver remarks honoring the fallen American Heroes and their Gold Star Families.
Senator McConnell made an earlier stop in Beaver Dam Tuesday.
He visited with front-line healthcare workers and discussed the $9.4 million Ohio County Healthcare received from the Senator’s CARES Act.
