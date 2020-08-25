Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Here’s the list of Player of the Week nominees from Week 1.
- Reid Brickey - Reitz QB
- 7 carries for 115 yards
- 10/21 passing for 221 yards
- 4 touchdowns
- Devin Mockobee - Boonville RB
- 16 carries
- 202 yards
- 5 touchdowns in the 1st half
- Brady Hook - Mt. Vernon RB
- 14 carries
- 92 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Ethan Brawdy - North QB
- 13/28 passing for 129 yards
- 20 carries for 76 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Threw for a 2-point conversion
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Week 1 Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.