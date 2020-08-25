Showplace Cinemas set to reopen all locations Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In a Facebook post, Showplace Cinemas announced they will be reopening their doors on Friday, August 28 at all locations.
The post goes on to say that they will continue to monitor the health and safety of their employees, and continue cleaning and sanitizing their facilities.
They say they have put the following guidelines into place to keep everyone safe.
- They will be operating at 50 percent capacity
- Groups will be allowed to sit together, and empty seats will be reversed between groups
- Popcorn salt and butter will be available in single-serve portions
- Popcorn and drinks with straws will be distributed by Showplace employees rather than self-serve stations
- Masks will be required when entering and walking through buildings but may be removed during the film.
