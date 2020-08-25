Senator McConnell talks one on one with Randy Moore

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Senator Mitch McConnell was in Owensboro Tuesday for the Gold Star Memorial unveiling.
Randy Moore sat down with him before the event.
He asked about a second round of stimulus for the economy.
McConnell says Republicans and Democrats are in a stalemate because we are getting so close to the election.
He says the economy needs another rescue package, and he has recommended one.
"It's no small amount of money, about a trillion dollars for kids in school, hospitals, small businesses, the popular PPP program need replenishing. We need to do something about extending unemployment. There's a need, and I hope the need will overcome the desire to play games before the election," said Senator McConnell.
McConnell’s proposal is only one third the size of the original Cares Package of economic stimulus.
We are working to add the full interview to this story.
