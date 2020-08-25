School year starts Wednesday for Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools are are set to resume school Wednesday.
Students signed up for the virtual academy and A/B model students will meet via computer for at least the first few weeks.
The superintendent says all students will be doing online learning all five days.
He says right now 13 teachers and 18 students are quarantined.
School officials say tons of planning has gone into the start of school.
“There are so many logistical things going on here,” said Matt Robbins. “You heard some in our meeting today about the WiFi buses, making sure our outdoor WiFi is capable at all our facilities.”
The superintendent says they’d love to have students back in the school buildings as soon as possible.
He says this is something they’re constantly reevaluating.
He’s says as of right now, they don’t have any solid dates to announce.
