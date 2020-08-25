Pro-Am Tournament tees off without spectators

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A week’s worth of festivities kicked off at Victoria National Tuesday.
Golfers took to the course for this year’s Pro-Am Tournament. This time, without any spectators.
It’s certainly a different atmosphere out here this year. Executive Director Patrick Nichol tells us they saw around 26,000 spectators throughout the course of the week last year.
But with it just being limited to those directly involved in the competition and the tournament’s staff, it’s not just the fans that will be missing out.
Last year behind the green on 18, there were 2 double-deck viewing structures. Those are gone along with concessions stands and hospitality tents.
The staff just wants to make sure the competitors themselves don’t feel a difference.
”It’s been challenging with all of the testing we’ve been doing and all of the new protocols, but at the end of the day, you know, we had a pro-am today,” said Nichol. “Most of our contestants told us that they feel like they didn’t see any drop. That it was just as good as any other year and that’s what we want to hear. Our job is to take care of our customers.”
