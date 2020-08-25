Owensboro Public Schools student creates PPE for all schools in district

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Brenden King doubles as a student at Owensboro Public School's Innovation Academy and Brescia University.
“At Brescia I’m technically full time and this would be my sophomore year. By the time I graduate, I would have my associates in pre-engineering,” said King.
King says he's putting the skills he's learned at both schools to use and for a good cause.
“Because of COVID-19 and because of its social distancing, the students, whenever they come back to being in school in person, cannot necessarily eat in cafeterias. So what they’ve decided is to divide cafeteria tables with a Plexiglas sheet,” said King.
The student says he’s using 3-D printing to create the stands and holders for the Plexiglas. And he’s doing so right in Owensboro Innovation Academy’s workshop.
“Basically this is the bottom piece and you slide the Plexiglas in here and in here,” said King.
Brenden says he starts by designing the objects on the computer.
“You start off with a 2-dimensional sketch, you figure out what dimensions,” said King.
He says by doing this in house, he’s saving the district a lot of money.
“You can send a request to a company to have them 3-D print a number of objects or whatever you need but that costs a lot more than having a 3-D printer and actually doing it yourself,” said King.
King says he’s happy to help out, especially if this will help get students back in the classroom.
“It kind of seems cool that I’m printing all of these for the entire district, yeah it’s a lot but it’s cool,” said King.
The student says he plans to have the project complete in time for students to be back in the buildings. District leaders say the plan now is for kids to return to class in person on October 12. They’re expected to update parents on September 18.
