Ohio County Healthcare receives funding for new surgical center

“One of the areas as we look to expand, as we grow our surgical business, we’d love to be able to do some robotic surgery,” said Blaine Pieper, CEO of Ohio County Healthcare. “Its something that traditionally smaller hospitals are not able to do, but in a new facility with new equipment, that will help us recruit excellent surgeons, allow us to retain excellent surgeons to give the most up-to-date care for the people of the community that we can.”