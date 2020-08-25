Ohio County Healthcare receives funding for new surgical center

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Healthcare Hospital is set to receive $21.5 million, which will help build a new surgical center.
This is all apart of funding they received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Officials say with this new center they’ll be able to expand the number of surgeries they can offer.
Plus, officials tell 14 News the new center will bring jobs to the area.
“One of the areas as we look to expand, as we grow our surgical business, we’d love to be able to do some robotic surgery,” said Blaine Pieper, CEO of Ohio County Healthcare. “Its something that traditionally smaller hospitals are not able to do, but in a new facility with new equipment, that will help us recruit excellent surgeons, allow us to retain excellent surgeons to give the most up-to-date care for the people of the community that we can.”
Officials say the funds will also help buy new equipment. Officials say the funds will also help refinance the hospital’s existing debt.
The project is set to break ground in Spring 2021 and last about a year and a half.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.