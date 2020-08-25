New housing complex is being built

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new housing complex is coming to Jacobsville, but that’s not all. The project could open up an opportunity for a new grocery store in the community.
The project has been two years in the making. Organizers say this is a great addition to Jacobsville, and up and coming neighborhood.
This project had a portion of affordable housing along with 15,000 sq. ft. of commercial space. The complex is called, The Forge On Main.
“We’re still looking to identify a grocery store. That is our intent, around figuring out how we can get one here knowing the promise zone is still a food desert,” said Silas Matchem Sr. the Executive Director of Evansville Promise Zone.
Matchem says House Investments made this project happen. The Promise Zone is a non-profit organization that helped find the complex’s location.
City leaders say rent will range from $530 to $1,200 depending on an occupant’s income.
In the next couple of weeks, they will break ground and start building.
