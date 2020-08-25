New housing complex is being built

By Katie Tercek | August 25, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 9:46 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new housing complex is coming to Jacobsville, but that’s not all. The project could open up an opportunity for a new grocery store in the community. 

The project has been two years in the making. Organizers say this is a great addition to Jacobsville, and up and coming neighborhood. 

This project had a portion of affordable housing along with 15,000 sq. ft. of commercial space. The complex is called, The Forge On Main.

“We’re still looking to identify a grocery store. That is our intent, around figuring out how we can get one here knowing the promise zone is still a food desert,” said Silas Matchem Sr. the Executive Director of Evansville Promise Zone. 

Matchem says House Investments made this project happen. The Promise Zone is a non-profit organization that helped find the complex’s location.

City leaders say rent will range from $530 to $1,200 depending on an occupant’s income. 

In the next couple of weeks, they will break ground and start building. 

