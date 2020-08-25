Mostly sunny & hot today, rain from Laura later this week

We are starting the day with areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Once the sun rises, that fog will start to burn off and should clear completely by around 8 or 9 a.m. Temperatures will quickly climb through the 70s and into the 80s this morning, topping out in the low 90s this afternoon under ample sunshine. The humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s.