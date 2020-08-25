Mostly sunny & hot today, rain from Laura later this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be mostly sunny and hot, but there are several chances for rain in the forecast this week, and some of that will be from Hurricane Laura.
We are starting the day with areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Once the sun rises, that fog will start to burn off and should clear completely by around 8 or 9 a.m. Temperatures will quickly climb through the 70s and into the 80s this morning, topping out in the low 90s this afternoon under ample sunshine. The humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s.
Tonight will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the low 70s. Areas of patchy fog may develop again late tonight into early Wednesday morning.
We will see a few more clouds and a slight chance of rain Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. That will be from the leading edge of Hurricane Laura. The eye of the storm is expected to make landfall along the western Louisiana and eastern Texas Gulf Coasts Wednesday night. Our temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to around 90° Wednesday, but it will still feel like the mid to upper 90s due to the high humidity.
Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off through Thursday, Friday and Saturday as Laura weakens and tracks northward into Arkansas then turns east across our region. A cold front will move in from the northwest on Saturday, forcing Laura off the east coast over the weekend.
We may get a brief break from the rain Sunday, but a low pressure system and its associated warm front will move in from the west Monday, bringing us more rain chances for the start of next week.
Right now, I do not see a major severe weather threat from the remnants of Laura, but all that rain could add up to 3 inches or more in some locations over the next seven days.
