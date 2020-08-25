More Western KY students start school Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many more students will be signing on to the WiFi Wednesday.
Students in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Ohio and Muhlenberg County schools will start classes virtually.
They all plan to start online and will evaluate returning to in-person classes later on.
However, there are some students who will be heading back to in-person learning.
All schools within the Diocese of Owensboro will be back in class by the end of August.
Owensboro Catholic Schools return to in-person Wednesday.
