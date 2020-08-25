Hopkins Co. schools approve plan for in-person classes

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Online classes start Wednesday in Hopkins County, and now there is a plan for returning to in person classes.
The Hopkins County Board of Education approved the following:
• Non-Traditional Instruction, Aug. 26-Sept. 4;
• Soft Openings with Non-Traditional Instruction, Sept. 8-11;
• Hybrid Model with in-person classes, Sept. 14-Oct. 2;
• Fall Break, Oct. 5-9;
• Non-Traditional Instruction, Oct. 12-23;
• Hybrid Model beginning Oct. 26.
Officials say Non-Traditional Instruction, or NTI, may include bringing in small groups of students for short times, such as introducing kindergarten students to their teacher and classroom at the beginning of the year.
They say the plan is subject to change at any time.
Parents have the option for their child to enter the Remote Learning Program at any time.
Students may return to in-person instruction from remote learning at the beginning of a trimester.
