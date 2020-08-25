Former ECHO head pleads guilty to theft charges

The recent news of our former Executive Director entering a guilty plea in Federal Court, to all three counts as charged, begins the process of providing formal closure to an unfortunate chapter in ECHO Housing Corporation’s (EHC) history. On behalf of our clients, we appreciate that the former director has accepted responsibility for her actions. More importantly, this court action affirms a fresh start for our organization that has been underway for more than two years. As we have stated from the onset of the investigation, EHC’s mission of providing affordable housing for those in need in our community is larger than any one team member within our organization.