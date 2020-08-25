Former ECHO head pleads guilty to theft charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The former executive director of ECHO Housing Corporation has pleaded guilty to her charges.
Stephanie TenBarge was indicted in Feb. 2019 on federal theft charges.
Officials say she embezzled funds from ECHO from 2015 to 2017 by making unauthorized payments to herself, using Echo funds to pay for personal goods, services and property taxes, and issuing unauthorized payroll checks to herself.
Her sentencing is set for Dec. 1.
The current executive director, Chris Metz, sent the following statement:
The recent news of our former Executive Director entering a guilty plea in Federal Court, to all three counts as charged, begins the process of providing formal closure to an unfortunate chapter in ECHO Housing Corporation’s (EHC) history. On behalf of our clients, we appreciate that the former director has accepted responsibility for her actions. More importantly, this court action affirms a fresh start for our organization that has been underway for more than two years. As we have stated from the onset of the investigation, EHC’s mission of providing affordable housing for those in need in our community is larger than any one team member within our organization.
We are grateful for the assistance and professionalism of local and federal law enforcement and the many partner agencies that have assisted EHC in developing and implementing increased transparency, accountability, and governance. While we cannot undo the past, the EHC staff and board have been, and remain, committed to continual improvement of the processes and procedures that will ensure all funds are used appropriately to achieve positive impact among the most vulnerable members of our community.
Due to the still pending status of this matter, ECHO Housing Corporation will have no additional comment until the case is fully resolved.
ECHO Housing Corporation is a community non-profit founded in 1998; our mission is to create and sustain affordable housing, to provide supportive services and to promote community and economic development. EHC envisions communities where everyone has a place to call home and the opportunity to thrive. Our organization is guided by five core values: advocacy, empathy, innovation, integrity and accountability.
