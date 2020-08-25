Colonel Blitz held Tues. for Henderson Co. freshman

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students in Henderson County schools are just some who are starting classes online Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Henderson County High School will wrap up their Colonel Blitz with the freshman. The event is like an open house, but it will only be in the parking lot this year.
Parents and students will be able to pick up Chromebooks, meet teachers, sign up for Google Classrooms and get some guidance on NTI during the drive-thru.
There are three different pickup lines, red, green and blue.
Parents should have information on which group their student is in.
The Blitz runs from 9 a.m. to noon and then again Tuesday night from 5 to 6.
