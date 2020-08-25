Active pattern returns, showers and storms likely.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures pushed to the lower 90s on Tuesday as south winds kicked the tropical air further northward. Active weather Wednesday through Sunday as the remnants of Marco fuel scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday. The remnants of Laura are forecast to sweep across the Tri-State on Friday and Saturday. Windy and wet weather is likely, with heavy rainfall possible. Shower chances will linger into early next week. Daily highs will retreat to the lower 80s by the end of the week.