Students return to USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Classes are back in session at the University of Southern Indiana after the campus shut down last spring to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Five months later we're back. And I'm having a great time. Love seeing people. Love being back in the classroom," said Brady Windham, a senior at USI.
As we reported, the University has taken several precautions against COVID. There is social distancing in the classrooms, large gatherings are discouraged, and face coverings are being worn by students and staff.
"I am not scared about COVID. I am tired of wearing a mask. I understand why you have to do it," said Windham.
"It was kind of tempting to want to do online class because we've been home for so long and just seemed like easier and cheaper option too," said Patrick Minahan, a junior at USI.
Whether you're an incoming freshman or heading back for another year of college, chances are you've already experienced a different way of learning since the pandemic.
"I'm kind of used to it now having to finish out my senior year with the pandemic. So it kind of helped me transition. I still think I'm going to learn the same amount," said Silas Winders, a USI freshman.
According to the university’s safe return to campus plan, Deaconess Health System has agreed to provide COVID-19 testing on the USI campus in Fall 2020.
