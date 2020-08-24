Some COVID-19 patients treated with convalescent plasma at Deaconess

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Donald Trump announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma on Sunday.
It’s a treatment that allows for those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have built up antibodies to donate blood, which is then transfused into someone fighting the illness.
This is a treatment that Deaconess has been offering since April, and Dr. David Ryon tells us about 80 patients have received the treatment.
Dr. Ryon says he has seen positive results from the treatment, as well as minimal results for some patients. Based on his experience so far, he says it is more helpful for patients to receive this treatment before they are too far along in the illness, and right as their oxygen levels are starting to decrease.
Now with this emergency authorization, Dr. Ryon says this will eliminate some of the obstacles for hospitals in rural areas - allowing them easier access to this treatment to offer it to patients in need.
”The main threshold is dropping off your oxygen levels,” said Dr. Ryon. “That’s a sign that the virus is getting into your lungs, and if we confirm that with other tests, and especially if the oxygen requirement is starting to go up, that’s where we really encourage folks to use this.”
Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and is interested in donating blood plasma can contact the Deaconess COVID-19 Donor Line at 812-426-9339.
