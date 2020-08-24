Smothers Park sees increased police presence

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials and local law enforcement are working together to increase police presence at Smothers Park. That decision comes after a string of reported assaults at Smothers Park.
Police say they have received five reports since the start of July. The most recent, however, left two female victims with minor injuries, and police say those responsible have yet to be found.
“We don’t want to let the parks get out of control,” says Officer Andrew Boggess with the Owensboro Police Department.
Officer Boggess says three of the five assaults could be related, with the victims knowing little-to-no information about the attackers. He fears there could be more victims, as some people share their experience on social media, but never file an actual report.
“When you go on social media and read people comments,” says Officer Boggess. “It sounds like there additionally may be other victims out there who have not reported. Again, that makes it more difficult on our end to investigate it if we are not notified quickly.”
OPD officials say park visitors may notice an increased police presence during high-traffic times, like on the weekends and in the evenings. Officer Boggess confirms more foot patrol during the week as well.
“I think that’s good,” says Barbara Grunow of Evansville. “Always a deterrent I think, if people are up to no good. I think it’s a nice deterrent to have, but all I can say is our experience has always been positive here.”
On Monday, park visitors said they appreciate the increased patrols, despite never falling victim to crime inside the Park.
“This is our first time in awhile coming to the park,” says Mindy Hostettler of Newburgh ”When we got here, we did see a couple police cars drive by, so we felt completely safe coming here. We’ve been here about an hour, and haven’t seen anything and had a really great time!”
Officer Boggess says since the department has increased patrols, officers have not had any issues. He encourages all visitors, if you see something, say something.
“We love it over here,” says Grunow. “My husband and I come every chance we get, just for kind of a quick getaway. But today we have the grandkids, and we love coming over here. We’ve never been uncomfortable, ever. It’s really a pleasant place to be.”
