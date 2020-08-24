OPS students start virtual learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public School students hits the books again Monday, but they are starting all virtual.
They’re following the guidance from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who recommended all schools across the Commonwealth start on line until late next month.
The plan now is for kids to return to class in person on October 12, but the district will update parents on that plan September 18.
Virtual Academy students, which is it’s own separate entity within Owensboro Schools start online classes, as well as the A/B model students.
A/B model students are the ones planning to come in person later in the year.
For those students, the schedule will be four days of learning: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesdays then will be a catch up day, or a day they can meet virtually with their teachers to go over material.
They will not operate on the A/B model while learning online.
School officials say this will be different than last year’s spring NTI.
That was more review work, but now students will be meeting virtually with their teachers and fellow classmates and learning new material.
They’ll be following a schedule throughout the day and meeting with the teachers they would have been if they were there in person.
Officials say all school buildings have WiFi that can accessed from the parking lots, and they’ve also had community partners reach out and open their parking lots for WiFi.
The school district is also looking to dispatch several vehicles which would have WiFi access to different areas around town, but if those options still aren’t good for a family, they can reach out to the family resource coordinator for a hot spot.
