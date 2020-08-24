New utility program launches in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - In Henderson, there’s a new program to help those having trouble paying their utility bills and you can help.
The new program encourages utility customers who are able to round up their bill to the nearest dollars.
The extra change goes into a fund to help those in need. Officials say so far, 22 people have signed up.
The money collected will go to Henderson Christian Community Outreach. That agency will handle getting the money to those who need it. If you’d like to help, check the box on your utility bill.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.