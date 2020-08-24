New COVID-19 death in Dubois Co., 30 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Monday 87,592 confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 3,008 total deaths.
That’s up from Sunday’s 85,932 confirmed positive cases and 3,003 total deaths.
Health officials in Dubois County say they have one additional death.
Locally, the state coronavirus map is showing 30 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, 15 new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, three new case in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, and two new cases in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,361 cases, 17 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 795 cases, 17 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 699 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 195 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 202 cases
- Gibson Co. - 288 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 150 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 80 cases, 1 death
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.