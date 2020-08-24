More EVSC students returning to class

“Many folks have said this is the best start we’ve ever had. There are some common themes that have rolled through it, students and teachers alike. The fact that we have this soft opening, so much less stress. Teachers are less stressed, students are clearly less stressed. I’ve heard over and over again from parents that hey my kids are coming home, they’re happy. They love their teachers. I think the soft opening, the staggered start if you will, has really allowed our teachers to focus on each individual student,” said Dr. Smith.