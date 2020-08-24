Millie the Dinosaur gets new home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday morning, Millie the Dinosaur was being installed in her new home.
The infamous dinosaur that used to mark the location of cMoe had to be moved for construction of the new IU medical school downtown.
Now, Millie resides at Mickey’s Kingdom.
Before the move, Mille got a new coat paint. On Monday morning, Millie’s move began with crews building the structure where the dinosaur will be placed.
Millie is expected to be permanently installed at Mickey’s Kingdom with weather permitting Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.