Man arrested after Daviess Co. shooting

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say there was a 911 call around 4 a.m. Monday about a shooting in Western Daviess County.
The caller said a man was shot during a fight in the 3000 block of Highway 81, but he left scene.
He said the victim would meet emergency crews in a nearby parking lot.
Deputies say the suspect, Tony Fincher, was detained.
During an interview, they say he told them the victim came to his home, and they got into an argument.
They say Fincher told them he picked up a shotgun and fired several times in the direction of the victim.
Deputies say he told them he wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.
They say the victim was treated for minor wounds to his back.
Fincher is charged with assault and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.
A mug shot was not available at the time of this report.
