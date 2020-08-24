KSP is asking public to help find missing Daviess Co. teen

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are asking the public for help in locating a missing Daviess County teen.
Authorities say 15-year-old Alexis Ijames, of Philpot, was last seen Monday around 6 a.m.
Troopers describe her as a white female who is 115 lbs and has dark hair and brown eyes. They say she was last seen wearing a black shirt with grey shorts possibly carrying a teal and grey colored Under Armour backpack.
KSP is asking the public who has any information on her whereabouts to call them at 270-826-3312.
