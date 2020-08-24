Korn Ferry Tour Championship prep underway at Victoria National

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance makes its way back to the Tri-State this week, with Round 1 of the tournament set for Thursday.
While excitement is brewing for the competition, there are a lot of changes in store for players at the course.
At the end of July, it was announced that no spectators would be allowed on site for this year’s tournament due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Tournament Director, Laureen Cates, said planning the tournament was much different this year. Instead of focusing on spectator hospitality, it shifted to the health & safety of players apart of the tournament.
”The tournament has certainly been impacted this year with the lack of spectators on site,” said Cates. “Our sponsorships are down as well, businesses in this era have just had to change how they spend their sponsor dollars. So we’ve certainly been impacted and the roll-over effect is that were not going to have as much money to give back in the community for charity. But we are looking to 2021 already and planning for next year and hoping that we’ll come back bigger and better and to be able to support those local charities in a much bigger way then we were this year.”
New player incentives have also been announced for this year’s tournament. Along with an elevated purse, the Top 10 players in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings at the end of the tour championship will earn entry into the PGA Tour’s additional events during the 2020-21 season.
Festivities will begin on Tuesday at Victoria National with the Tropicana Evansville Pro-Am.
Round 1 of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance will commence on Thursday.
