Korn Ferry Tour Championship prep underway at Victoria National

”The tournament has certainly been impacted this year with the lack of spectators on site,” said Cates. “Our sponsorships are down as well, businesses in this era have just had to change how they spend their sponsor dollars. So we’ve certainly been impacted and the roll-over effect is that were not going to have as much money to give back in the community for charity. But we are looking to 2021 already and planning for next year and hoping that we’ll come back bigger and better and to be able to support those local charities in a much bigger way then we were this year.”