EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Hot and humid weather to kick off the week. Monday’s highs climbed into the lower 90s and Tuesday will be hot with a high of 92. Scattered showers and storms return for Wednesday through Saturday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura move up from the south. Temperatures will ease back into the low to mid 80s for the end of the week with rain chances diminishing over the weekend.