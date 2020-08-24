High school football practices are underway in Owensboro

“We’re going to talk about sports now real quick in this context. I hope, I hope in Kentucky that we can be more successful than in other places, but the outlook is not good,” said Dr. Stack. “First of all, I’d ask you if you’re in a public school or a private school in the state, do you have the money and the resources and the ability to secure three tests per week for the students to play sports? I think you all know the answer to that.”