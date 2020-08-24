Henderson man accused of stealing motorcycle

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - A Henderson man is in the county jail accused of stealing a motorcycle.
The victim reported her Honda Motorcycle stolen from the parking lot of the Fair Acres Apartments on Fair Street Saturday.
She says she then saw 25-year-old Justin Elpers riding the bike Monday in the area of North Elm Street.
The Henderson Police Department located Elpers, confirmed that he was riding the stolen motorcycle, and took him into custody.
Elpers is charged with receiving stolen property.
