Henderson man accused of stealing motorcycle
By Staff | August 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 5:30 PM

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - A Henderson man is in the county jail accused of stealing a motorcycle.

The victim reported her Honda Motorcycle stolen from the parking lot of the Fair Acres Apartments on Fair Street Saturday.

She says she then saw 25-year-old Justin Elpers riding the bike Monday in the area of North Elm Street.

The Henderson Police Department located Elpers, confirmed that he was riding the stolen motorcycle, and took him into custody.

Elpers is charged with receiving stolen property.

